Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

Head of the Ministry of Health Zoriana Skaletska will spend two weeks in the same room with Ukrainians and foreigners evacuated from Wuhan (China) brought to the National Guard sanatorium in Novi Sanzhary (Poltava region).

"I decided to join the people under the observation. Together with them, I will spend the next 14 days in the same building, under the same conditions. I hope that my presence will calm both those who are in Novi Sanzhary and the rest of the country," the minister wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday evening.