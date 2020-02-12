Facts

11:46 12.02.2020

Yermak says he didn't discuss with Russian party renewing of water supplies to Crimea

1 min read
Yermak says he didn't discuss with Russian party renewing of water supplies to Crimea

The newly appointed head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that he plans to discuss with head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People David Arakhamia the resonant statement of the latter about the possibility of resuming water supply to the temporarily occupied Crimea, and also stated that he himself didn't discuss this issue with deputy head of Russia's presidential administration Dmitry Kozak.

"Regarding David Arakhamia's statement, it was such a difficult day yesterday, that is why I could only read about it on the Internet yesterday. Therefore, today I hope to see David, ask him what he had in mind. But I can tell you that yesterday it was David Arakhamia's personal opinion," he said at a briefing at the President's Office on Wednesday.

Answering the question whether he discussed with Kozak the issue of resuming water supplies to the occupied Crimea, Yermak said: "No. Never."

Tags: #crimea #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:59 12.02.2020
Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

14:00 12.02.2020
Yermak wants to make Ukraine "investment Mecca"

Yermak wants to make Ukraine "investment Mecca"

11:35 12.02.2020
Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

11:32 12.02.2020
No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

11:27 12.02.2020
Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

11:20 12.02.2020
Ending Donbas war remains priority issue for President, his Office - Yermak

Ending Donbas war remains priority issue for President, his Office - Yermak

15:18 11.02.2020
Change of President's Office head not to affect country's political course, implementation of important reforms – President's Office

Change of President's Office head not to affect country's political course, implementation of important reforms – President's Office

15:09 11.02.2020
Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

12:51 11.02.2020
Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

13:52 05.02.2020
Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

LATEST

New Ukrainian administration's attempts to review Minsk Agreements failed – Poroshenko

Savings on public procurement under adult oncology program for 2019 budget exceed $26 mln – Crown Agents

EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Zelensky: Maidan is the most complicated case in Ukraine

Zelensky: We'll create program to motivate young people from temporarily occupied territories to retain Ukrainian citizenship

With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

Zelensky authorizes Kuznetsov to represent Ukraine in TCG humanitarian subgroup in Lutkovska's place

Elections in U.S. not to affect Washington-Kyiv relations – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD