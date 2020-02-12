Yermak says he didn't discuss with Russian party renewing of water supplies to Crimea

The newly appointed head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that he plans to discuss with head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People David Arakhamia the resonant statement of the latter about the possibility of resuming water supply to the temporarily occupied Crimea, and also stated that he himself didn't discuss this issue with deputy head of Russia's presidential administration Dmitry Kozak.

"Regarding David Arakhamia's statement, it was such a difficult day yesterday, that is why I could only read about it on the Internet yesterday. Therefore, today I hope to see David, ask him what he had in mind. But I can tell you that yesterday it was David Arakhamia's personal opinion," he said at a briefing at the President's Office on Wednesday.

Answering the question whether he discussed with Kozak the issue of resuming water supplies to the occupied Crimea, Yermak said: "No. Never."