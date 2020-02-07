Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

Two military bases will be built in Mariupol and Severodonetsk according to NATO standards, Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk has said in an interview to KyivPost.

"Since our brigades are still in terrible conditions, we are planning to build several good infrastructure facilities, so that everyone can see that we also can have bases which meet NATO standards," he said.

The minister also said that training premises and barracks will be overhauled and modernized at the military base in Shyroky Lan, Mykolaiv region.