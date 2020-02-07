Facts

16:43 07.02.2020

Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

1 min read
Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

Two military bases will be built in Mariupol and Severodonetsk according to NATO standards, Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk has said in an interview to KyivPost.

"Since our brigades are still in terrible conditions, we are planning to build several good infrastructure facilities, so that everyone can see that we also can have bases which meet NATO standards," he said.

The minister also said that training premises and barracks will be overhauled and modernized at the military base in Shyroky Lan, Mykolaiv region.

Tags: #defense_ministry #nato #zahorodniuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:57 05.02.2020
Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

15:08 05.02.2020
Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

14:46 04.02.2020
Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

13:49 01.02.2020
Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

14:32 22.01.2020
General Staff to switch to J-structure in Feb – Zahorodniuk

General Staff to switch to J-structure in Feb – Zahorodniuk

10:39 22.01.2020
Zahorodniuk considers achieving military criteria for NATO membership as his main objective

Zahorodniuk considers achieving military criteria for NATO membership as his main objective

18:43 15.01.2020
Ukraine ready to fully participate in NATO's procurement system – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to fully participate in NATO's procurement system – Kuleba

17:36 14.01.2020
Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

09:56 27.12.2019
Bill on defense procurement provides that info on half of state defense order will be open – Zahorodniuk

Bill on defense procurement provides that info on half of state defense order will be open – Zahorodniuk

11:15 24.12.2019
Half of Ukrainians favor joining NATO – survey

Half of Ukrainians favor joining NATO – survey

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It is necessary to shoot TV series in Ukrainian language – Borodiansky

TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

Zelensky: nine mln Ukrainians to use driving licenses, vehicle registration documents through mobile app

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

Zelensky says court system must be rebooted following court ruling to stop Kherson Sea Port concession

LATEST

Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

Ukraine's State Guard Department denies involvement in wiretapping in Honcharuk's office

Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian commission to be held in March, may open the way for Zelensky-Orban meeting – Hungarian FM

It is necessary to shoot TV series in Ukrainian language – Borodiansky

TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

Zelensky hopes to hold online voting through smartphone at elections in Ukraine

Zelensky: nine mln Ukrainians to use driving licenses, vehicle registration documents through mobile app

Twenty-six Ukrainians on board of Diamond Princess cruise ship – Health ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD