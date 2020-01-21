Facts

12:50 21.01.2020

Iran says Ukrainian jet was downed by two short-range missiles – Bloomberg

2 min read
Iran says Ukrainian jet was downed by two short-range missiles – Bloomberg

A Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from the Iranian capital on January 8 was downed by two short-range surface-to-air missiles, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said in a second preliminary investigation report.

The Tor-M1 missiles were launched at the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 jetliner from the north, according to the report.

Plane took off from Tehran at 6:12 a.m. local time and lost all contact with air traffic control at 8,100 feet (almost 2,469 meters). Aircraft disappeared from secondary surveillance radar screens at 6:15 a.m. and from primary surveillance radars at 6:18 a.m.

The retrieved flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder are "some of the most advanced equipment of their kind in the world" and Iran lacks the facilities to decode them.

"French and U.S. accident investigation agencies have refused to send necessary equipment to Iran for decoding the 'black boxes'," reads the report.

On January 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Special Envoy of President of the Republic of Iran Mohammad Eslami if there is a possibility to transfer to Ukraine flight data recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines' plane downed in Tehran for decoding and stressed that Ukraine has necessary technical capabilities and experienced specialists for the proper job.

Tags: #iran #bloomberg #plane_crash #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:37 20.01.2020
Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

09:09 17.01.2020
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks 6 countries to assign their reps to inquiry into UIA flight crash in Iran

Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks 6 countries to assign their reps to inquiry into UIA flight crash in Iran

17:33 15.01.2020
Ukraine to demand Iran to pay extra compensations to families of killed in UIA plane crash

Ukraine to demand Iran to pay extra compensations to families of killed in UIA plane crash

17:29 15.01.2020
Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

13:51 15.01.2020
Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

10:39 15.01.2020
Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

16:27 14.01.2020
Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

14:52 14.01.2020
'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

18:37 13.01.2020
Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

16:05 13.01.2020
FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to visit Israel on Jan 23-24

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

LATEST

JCU joins #Weremember campaign - Boris Lozhkin

Zelensky to visit Israel on Jan 23-24

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

Zelensky says Holodomor isn't social or economic tragedy for Ukraine, it's genocide

More than 20 Ukrainian MPs to participate in economic forum in Davos

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD