Iran says Ukrainian jet was downed by two short-range missiles – Bloomberg

A Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from the Iranian capital on January 8 was downed by two short-range surface-to-air missiles, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said in a second preliminary investigation report.

The Tor-M1 missiles were launched at the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 jetliner from the north, according to the report.

Plane took off from Tehran at 6:12 a.m. local time and lost all contact with air traffic control at 8,100 feet (almost 2,469 meters). Aircraft disappeared from secondary surveillance radar screens at 6:15 a.m. and from primary surveillance radars at 6:18 a.m.

The retrieved flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder are "some of the most advanced equipment of their kind in the world" and Iran lacks the facilities to decode them.

"French and U.S. accident investigation agencies have refused to send necessary equipment to Iran for decoding the 'black boxes'," reads the report.

On January 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Special Envoy of President of the Republic of Iran Mohammad Eslami if there is a possibility to transfer to Ukraine flight data recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines' plane downed in Tehran for decoding and stressed that Ukraine has necessary technical capabilities and experienced specialists for the proper job.