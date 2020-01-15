Facts

18:08 15.01.2020

Two brothers from Ukraine killed in car accident in Poland

1 min read
Two brothers from Ukraine killed in car accident in Poland

Four people, two of them Ukrainians, were killed in a car accident in Poland near the village of Kolbiel of Opole Voivodeship, TVN Warszawa has reported.

"The truck collided with a passenger car. The medical rescuers who arrived at the scene did not find any signs of life in the people in the car," the note quotes representative of the Otwock fire department, Maciej Lodygowski.

The accident occurred at 1230 on national road No.17 on January 14. The driver of the truck wasn't injured. Police established that he was sober.

Meanwhile, Rivne Vechirnie ezine cites the words of the head of the united territorial community of the village of Yaroslavychi Leonid Prudnykov, who said that the killed Ukrainians were residents of the village of Velyka Horodnytsia of Mlynivsky district, Rivne region.

"The guys are brothers. They worked abroad and were engaged in cars. Both were young, not even 30 years old," he said.

Tags: #poland #road_accident
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:18 07.12.2019
Ukrainian, Polish archaeologists sign scientific cooperation agreement

Ukrainian, Polish archaeologists sign scientific cooperation agreement

10:50 04.12.2019
Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

11:39 20.11.2019
Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

11:24 11.11.2019
Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

10:15 06.11.2019
Co-Chairs of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents identify priority areas for further cooperation

Co-Chairs of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents identify priority areas for further cooperation

12:29 18.10.2019
Ukrtransgaz completes construction, installation works at Komarno compressor station to boost reverse gas supplies from Poland

Ukrtransgaz completes construction, installation works at Komarno compressor station to boost reverse gas supplies from Poland

15:30 28.09.2019
Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

15:28 25.09.2019
Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

17:07 31.08.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

16:07 31.08.2019
Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Government calculates Ukraine's population, electronic census info to be released next week

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

LATEST

Government calculates Ukraine's population, electronic census info to be released next week

Ukraine ready to fully participate in NATO's procurement system – Kuleba

Ukraine to demand Iran to pay extra compensations to families of killed in UIA plane crash

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Russian govt steps down – Medvedev

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD