Two brothers from Ukraine killed in car accident in Poland

Four people, two of them Ukrainians, were killed in a car accident in Poland near the village of Kolbiel of Opole Voivodeship, TVN Warszawa has reported.

"The truck collided with a passenger car. The medical rescuers who arrived at the scene did not find any signs of life in the people in the car," the note quotes representative of the Otwock fire department, Maciej Lodygowski.

The accident occurred at 1230 on national road No.17 on January 14. The driver of the truck wasn't injured. Police established that he was sober.

Meanwhile, Rivne Vechirnie ezine cites the words of the head of the united territorial community of the village of Yaroslavychi Leonid Prudnykov, who said that the killed Ukrainians were residents of the village of Velyka Horodnytsia of Mlynivsky district, Rivne region.

"The guys are brothers. They worked abroad and were engaged in cars. Both were young, not even 30 years old," he said.