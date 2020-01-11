Zelensky, Macron agree to invite French specialists for decoding 'black boxes' of downed plane in Iran

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of France Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation on January 11 have agreed to invite the French specialists for decoding 'black boxes' from the Ukrainian aircraft downed in Iran on January 8.

"The heads of states agreed to invite French specialist for decoding 'black boxes' of the downed plane," a press service of the Ukrainian president reported.

Macron promised to contribute to a comprehensive investigation of the disaster and bring to justice those responsible for this crime. He said that France had already launched a formal procedure to start an appropriate international investigation at ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization).

Zelensky, for his part, thanked his French colleague for condolences related to the plane crash.

"The support of your state is very important for us at this tragic time. I am grateful for the willingness of France to help us in the investigation," he said.

The parties also noted that such a quick truth finding of truth was the result of the clear work of the Ukrainian expert group in Iran and the consolidated support from the international partners.