Ukrainian experts want to examine UIA plane crash scene in Tehran to find Russian Tor missile system fragments – Danilov

A Ukrainian commission, which has arrived in Iran to investigate into the crash of a Boeing-737 jetliner of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Tehran, is agreeing with the Iranian authorities on permission to examine the crash scene in order search for fragments of a Russian Tor missile system, as long as one of the main theories on the cause of the crash is an attack with such system, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"Our commission is agreeing with the Iranian authorities on admission to the crash scene and is planning to search for fragments of a Russian Tor missile system in order to check into the information that was made public in the Internet. We are using all practices of the investigation into the attack on Boeing MH17 in order to find the truth also in the case on the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft in Tehran," the Censor.net e-zine quoted Danilov as saying.

According to the NSDC secretary, the Ukrainian state commission, which arrived in Iran last night, includes experts who participated in the international investigation into the attack of Russian servicemen on Malaysian Airlines flight МН17 on July 17, 2014 in the Ukrainian air space as well as in the expertise of the fragments of a missile launched with a Russian Buk air defense system, which brought down the aircraft.

"Currently they are meeting with representatives of Iranian competent agencies, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). They are considering various versions of the sudden plane crash. The main versions are the following: an attack from a missile system, including the Tor missile system, as information about discovery of fragments of a Russian missile near the crash scene has appeared in the Internet; collision with a drone or another flying object; engine failure or explosion for technical reasons; explosion inside the aircraft as a result of a terror act," Danilov said.

He added that the Ukrainian side was holding diplomatic talks with Iran and "there is every reason to hope for cooperation on all issues, including participation of our commission in the transcription of the black box from our plane."

Danilov posted the link to the interview with Censor.net on Facebook.