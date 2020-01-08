11 Ukrainians were on board of Boeing 737 in Tehran, incl. nine crew members

There were 11 Ukrainian citizens aboard the plane of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA), which crashed in Iran, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) said.

"According to operational information, on board the Boeing 737 of PS 752 flight of Ukrainian International Airlines, which crashed after leaving Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, there were two Ukrainian citizens and nine crew members - also Ukrainian citizens," the press service of the NSDC said on Facebook.