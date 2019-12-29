Kyiv to release 80 people, Donbas 'republics' 120 under exchange formula they agreed upon

Kyiv and Donbas have agreed to swap more than 200 detained persons, a source in the group organizing Contact Group talks told Interfax on Sunday.

"As part of the Big Exchange in implementation of the humanitarian component of the Package of Measures, representatives of administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk have committed to hand 80 people, detained persons whose whereabouts and status are determined and confirmed, over to Kyiv representatives," the source told Interfax.

In return, the Ukrainian side has promised to release 120 supporters of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas, according to the source.

"A list of 120 persons held in detention centers or serving their time in Ukrainian territory controlled by Kyiv has been agreed upon. Some of the people said earlier that they would rather not participate in the exchange but later changed their mind. All the people on the list have undergone procedural clearing and are to be given back their identity documents," the source said.