Ukraine initiates creation of mixed medical commissions for prisoner swap

Ukraine announces the creation of mixed medical commissions for the exchange of prisoners, said representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

"This will help free Ukrainian prisoners and help the enemy return their prisoners. This is the third time in world history when such an initiative will be implemented," he said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Tuesday.

According to the Geneva Conventions, three doctors are involved in the commission: one doctor from the country that holds prisoners of war, and two doctors from neutral countries.

The representative of the Coordination Headquarters emphasized that Ukraine had previously quickly returned seriously wounded Russians.

"Ukraine is a democratic country that respects international law. We are obliged to ensure proper treatment of all prisoners of war, regardless of their nationality," Yusov said.

He stressed the importance of this step for the release of prisoners and expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the implementation of this initiative.