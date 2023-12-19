Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

The prisoner exchange track is working, but has slowed down for specific reasons on the part of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“I can't tell you what complicated this process (prisoner exchange). It wouldn't be very ethical. You're right, the process is complicated. Maybe the authorities really do not communicate much, I will pass this information to Ombudsman Lubinets, head of GUR Budanov, so that they still communicate, it is more clear to their relatives and friends. I understand their pain. This track is working, it has really slowed down due to reasons from the Russian Federation, but there are very specific reasons for this,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The President assured that the prisoner exchange track would be opened.

“They are currently working on a fairly good number of our guys to bring them back. God grant it will work out,” he said.

The Head of state also noted that Ukraine manages to return Ukrainian children deported by the Russian Federation.

“About a track with children. A small amount, but, nevertheless, they are gradually returning. Qatar is helping us here,” he stressed.

Speaking about the topic of Crimeans captured by Russians, Zelenskyy said that “this is a complicated story.”

“There is nothing to thank international organizations for. They couldn't do anything. I have worked very hard on this issue with Turkish President Erdogan. So far, dear President Erdogan has not shown the result. Regarding all the prisoners who were on the territory of Crimea,” Zelenskyy said.

He also said that Ukraine is working separately with Switzerland, Norway and some Arab countries to return Ukrainian people.