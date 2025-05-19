Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

A step-by-step plan for implementing the agreement on the exchange of prisoners in the "1,000 for 1,000" format has been agreed upon, taking into account security, humanitarian and logistical aspects, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

On his Facebook page, the minister noted that today, during his report to the President of Ukraine, he provided detailed information on the results of the negotiations in Turkey and further steps.

According to Umerov, the key result is a preliminary agreement on an exchange in the format of 1000 for 1000. He noted that this is an important exchange that requires coordinated actions from all responsible state institutions.

“That is why, on the instructions of the Head of State, a meeting of the Coordinating the work: the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights. A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreement has been approved — taking into account security, humanitarian, and logistical aspects, as well as the tasks for the coming days,” the minister stressed.

He added that Ukraine’s goal remains unchanged — to bring everyone home.

On May 16, following a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, Rustem Umerov, stated that the negotiations discussed, in particular, the issue of exchanging prisoners of war.