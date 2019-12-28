Facts

E-catalog of Ukrainian burial sites presented in Czech Republic

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Czech Republic has presented an electronic catalog of Ukrainian burial sites in the Czech Republic.

"The website [ukrmemorial.eu], which we have launched recently and which is administrated by the Ukrainian Memorial organization in the Czech Republic, makes it possible to find information about any tomb at specific cemeteries (there are around a dozen of them in Prague and, I think, there are some in other cities), to view pictures of the tomb and find its location on the map so that a person could come without assistance of any other people and honor one or another person," Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to the diplomat, it is necessary to create such e-catalogs also in other countries.

He called on the Ukrainian diaspora to join in the development of such e-catalogs in other countries.

Perebyinis also said that the Embassy of Ukraine put 36 Ukrainian burial sites in the Czech Republic in order over the last two years and a half due to the Ukrainian government's assistance and the financing of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

