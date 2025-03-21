Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

The Czech Republic is ready to be part of negotiations on the modalities of a potential military presence in Ukraine, in the event of a decision to create such forces, the Czech Republic may become part of them, country's President Petr Pavel said.

"There was a meeting at the level of chiefs of staff in London. Its main purpose was to discuss the modalities of a potential military presence in Ukraine. And the Czech Republic is ready to be part of these negotiations. And if there is a final decision to create such forces, I truly believe that the Czech Republic will become part of them," Pavel said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

However, according to the Czech president, it is very difficult to determine the mandate of military contingents before the start of negotiations. "Therefore, first we need to have an agreement on military presence, then we need to discuss the mandate, mission and its structure, composition," Pavel explained.