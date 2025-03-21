Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:46 21.03.2025

Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

1 min read
Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

The Czech Republic is ready to be part of negotiations on the modalities of a potential military presence in Ukraine, in the event of a decision to create such forces, the Czech Republic may become part of them, country's President Petr Pavel said.

"There was a meeting at the level of chiefs of staff in London. Its main purpose was to discuss the modalities of a potential military presence in Ukraine. And the Czech Republic is ready to be part of these negotiations. And if there is a final decision to create such forces, I truly believe that the Czech Republic will become part of them," Pavel said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

However, according to the Czech president, it is very difficult to determine the mandate of military contingents before the start of negotiations. "Therefore, first we need to have an agreement on military presence, then we need to discuss the mandate, mission and its structure, composition," Pavel explained.

Tags: #czech_republic #petr_pavel

MORE ABOUT

18:22 21.03.2025
Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

18:13 21.03.2025
Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

17:55 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

15:25 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

11:49 21.03.2025
Czech President arrives in Kyiv this morning

Czech President arrives in Kyiv this morning

18:04 12.03.2025
Czech Republic to participate in six projects to modernize Ukrainian medical institutions

Czech Republic to participate in six projects to modernize Ukrainian medical institutions

17:10 12.03.2025
Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

18:02 21.02.2025
Zelenskyy discusses new proposal for supporting Ukraine with Czech counterpart

Zelenskyy discusses new proposal for supporting Ukraine with Czech counterpart

13:03 31.01.2025
Czech Republic puts forward new initiative to purchase ammo for Ukraine – media

Czech Republic puts forward new initiative to purchase ammo for Ukraine – media

21:02 06.12.2024
Oil supplies to Czech Republic via Russia's Druzhba pipeline have resumed

Oil supplies to Czech Republic via Russia's Druzhba pipeline have resumed

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Yermak: We welcome idea of ​​tough economic action against Russia if it does not cease fire

AFU General Staff: Russians remain highly active in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Torets axes

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

McDonald's to reintroduce breakfast menu in Kyiv locations next week

AD
AD
Empire School
AD