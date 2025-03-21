Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:55 21.03.2025

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel discussed the situation on the front, defense production and European work for security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Today we discussed with the President of the Czech Republic all the key details of the situation on the front, in general, the details of this war and we appreciate the Czech initiative to assist Ukraine with artillery and we are working together to ensure that the initiative is effective this year as well," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel on Friday.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian state informed his interlocutor about his conversation with US President Donald Trump and about preparations for a new meeting of the teams in Saudi Arabia.

The parties also discussed joint European work to ensure security for Ukraine and some issues related to defense production.

"Our teams from Ukraine and the Czech Republic have specific projects. Every right idea for the development of our defense capabilities must be implemented. Today, some agreements will already be implemented," Zelenskyy stressed.

He also thanked the Czech Republic for supporting Ukraine at the European Union level.

"Now, unfortunately, some negotiations on joining the EU have slowed down, and this is due to the blocking by representatives of one country of all the work of Ukraine and all other states, members of the European Union. We believe that the European Union needs more unity, more speed, and more opportunities to fulfill what has been promised. Ukraine is fulfilling its part of its obligations regarding accession, and the negotiation process must correspond to this," the president added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #czech_republic #petr_pavel

