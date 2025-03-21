Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:22 21.03.2025

Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy
Photo: president.gov.ua

The Czech Republic will take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region, and will also reconstruct and equip six Ukrainian hospitals, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following his meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel in Kyiv.

"There is a decision on the Czech Republic's patronage over our Dnipropetrovsk region, and specifically in matters of restoration, in matters of development. I want to thank you for that. There is also a decision on the reconstruction and equipment of six hospitals by the Czech Republic... Hospitals in six cities of Ukraine – Dnipro, Kryvy Rih, Lutsk, Lviv, Rivne, and Kyiv," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Friday.

In addition, according to the president, today the parties adopted a decision "and there is our joint statement on strategic partnership between our states."

Tags: #zelenskyy #dnipropetrovsk_region #czech_republic #petr_pavel

