18:45 27.12.2019

Dynamo Kyiv fined at UAH 300,000 due to fans' behavior during match with Desna

FC Dynamo Kyiv and FC Chernihiv Desna were punished for improper behavior of fans during the match of the 18th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, the press service of the Football Federation of Ukraine reports.

"For the improper behavior of the fans during the match of the 18th round of the FC Desna - FC Dynamo, the FC Desna was sanctioned in the form of a mandatory cash contribution of UAH 100,000 and the closure of the fan sector for the next Ukrainian Premier League home match," the message says.

Also, Dynamo Kyiv was fined for the improper behavior of fans at UAH 300,000.

Interfax-Ukraine
