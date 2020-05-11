FC Dynamo Kyiv resumes training process on May 12
Football Club Dynamo Kyiv will resume the training process on May 12, its players and coaching staff have underwent testing for coronavirus (COVID-19), the press service of the football club said.
"The long-awaited for Dynamo Kyiv players return to a full training process is planned for Tuesday, May 12. The team will gather at the Dynamo training base in Koncha-Zaspa at 10 a.m. and hold the first training since the quarantine has been introduced in Ukraine," it said.