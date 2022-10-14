Dynamo Football Club presents border guards with hovercraft

Dynamo Football Club presented a hovercraft to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Dynamo members Heeorhiy Buschan, Vladyslav Supriaha, Valentyn Morhun and vice-president of the football club Vitaliy Sivkov visited the border guards with a gift," a message posted on the channel of the State Border Service of Ukraine on Telegram on Friday.

It is noted that the soldiers of the State Border Guard Service decided to name the new airship as Dynamo.

He will become a reliable assistant for the protection and defense of the border, the ministry stressed.