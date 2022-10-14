Sport

19:27 14.10.2022

Dynamo Football Club presents border guards with hovercraft

1 min read
Dynamo Football Club presents border guards with hovercraft

Dynamo Football Club presented a hovercraft to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Dynamo members Heeorhiy Buschan, Vladyslav Supriaha, Valentyn Morhun and vice-president of the football club Vitaliy Sivkov visited the border guards with a gift," a message posted on the channel of the State Border Service of Ukraine on Telegram on Friday.

It is noted that the soldiers of the State Border Guard Service decided to name the new airship as Dynamo.

He will become a reliable assistant for the protection and defense of the border, the ministry stressed.

Tags: #dynamo #state_border_service

MORE ABOUT

11:49 15.04.2022
Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

12:10 22.03.2022
Number of those who leave Ukraine for EU and Moldova on March 21 down by another 10% - Border Service

Number of those who leave Ukraine for EU and Moldova on March 21 down by another 10% - Border Service

14:25 28.02.2022
Paperwork procedures for women, children crossing borders in western direction simplified - State Border Service

Paperwork procedures for women, children crossing borders in western direction simplified - State Border Service

13:43 21.02.2022
Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

20:07 02.11.2021
Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

14:12 02.06.2021
Dynamo Kyiv extends contract with Lucescu until 2023

Dynamo Kyiv extends contract with Lucescu until 2023

15:04 14.12.2020
Shakhtar to play with Maccabi, Dynamo with Brugge in 1/16 of Europa League

Shakhtar to play with Maccabi, Dynamo with Brugge in 1/16 of Europa League

12:45 08.09.2020
Info about detention in Ukraine of two representatives of Belarusian Coordination Council is untrue – Border Guard Service

Info about detention in Ukraine of two representatives of Belarusian Coordination Council is untrue – Border Guard Service

11:37 27.08.2020
Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

12:33 10.08.2020
Two Dynamo players infected with COVID-19

Two Dynamo players infected with COVID-19

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 110 students from 50 universities to represent Ukraine in University Combat Sports World Cup in Turkey – Shkarlet

Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

5 sets of awards were played at Zenit Open squash tournament in Kyiv

Ukrainian Bekh-Romanchuk wins gold in triple jump at European Championships

Information about 77 athletes killed during war posted on Sport Angels website

LATEST

Ukraine, Spain, Portugal discuss joint application for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Some 110 students from 50 universities to represent Ukraine in University Combat Sports World Cup in Turkey – Shkarlet

Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

5 sets of awards were played at Zenit Open squash tournament in Kyiv

The Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children" and the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece organized a celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day for child athletes from the affected regions

World tennis stars raise over $1 mln for charitable aid for Ukraine

Flag carried by fan to field in 1976 to be raised at opening of Ukrainian Football Championship

Ukrainian Bekh-Romanchuk wins gold in triple jump at European Championships

The NOC of Ukraine and CF The Future for Children organized Randori in Greece for child athletes from Ukraine

Information about 77 athletes killed during war posted on Sport Angels website

AD
AD
AD
AD