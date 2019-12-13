Sport

12:44 13.12.2019

Dynamo Kyiv plays its worst season in European competitions over past eight years

1 min read
Dynamo Kyiv plays its worst season in European competitions over past eight years

 Dynamo Kyiv could not make it into the UEFA Europa League playoff of the 2019-2020 season.

After a draw in the last round of the group stage of LE in Kyiv with the Swiss Lugano with a score of 1:1, the team took the third place in their group, letting the Swedish Malmo and the Danish Copenhagen take the lead.

The last time the metropolitan club didn't enter the Euro Cup spring from the Europa League group in the 2011-2012 season.

Then, for several seasons, Dynamo played in the same way in the group stage of the Champions League and the Europa League that it invariably ended either in the playoff of the LE or even once in the playoff of the Champions League. Only in the 2016-2017 season, the team of Kyiv did not manage to break out of the Champions League group into the spring stage of Eurocups.

This season, Dynamo has not even managed to get into the Europa League playoff.

Tags: #dynamo #uefa
Interfax-Ukraine
