Sport

20:07 02.11.2021

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad beat Spanish Barcelona 4:1 in the fourth round of the UEFA's U-19 League, and retained their first place in the group after four rounds with ten points.

In the match at the Dynamo stadium named after V. Lobanovsky on Tuesday, Samba Diallo (2 and 83) scored a double for Kyiv, Kyrylo Popov (45 plus 1), Maksym Dyachuk (66), and Juanda Fuentes (37) scored for the Catalans. At the same time, Dynamo played in the majority from the 40th minute of the first half.

As reported, the main teams Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona will start the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League 2021/2022 at the NSC Olimpiysky at 22:00.

