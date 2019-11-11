Dynamo says it stands against expressions of racism, warns against hasty accusations against fans until investigation completed

The Kyiv Dynamo football club has said it is opposed to manifestations of racism and intolerance in football stadiums, saying it is unwise to rush to accuse fans for what happened during the November 10 match against the Shakhtar club before an investigation is conducted.

"Numerous media outlets distributed an official statement by the management of one of the football clubs participating in the match, which categorically accused fans of our team who allegedly committed racist and xenophobic actions. Dynamo has repeatedly emphasized its commitment and principles to fair play, universal values. The fight against the negative manifestations of individual individuals is constant. The problem of intolerance is relevant not only for individual clubs, but also, unfortunately, is present in the most active fan sectors," the club said in a statement.

Dynamo said it considers the statement about the predetermined guilt of the fans hasty, while the investigation of the circumstances of this case has not even begun.

"Clarification of the fact of the incident, determination of the role and possible guilt of its participants is the exclusive prerogative of the pretrial investigation authorities. We look forward to the beginning of the investigation, we are ready to comprehensively help in it and, in case of proof of guilt, we will take all possible measures to further isolate these persons not only from football, as well as from society. We are expecting the publication of photo and video materials that could shed light on all the circumstances of the incident," the club said.

As reported, on November 10, Donetsk Shakhtar beat Dynamo 1-0 in the Ukrainian league and broke away from Kyiv by 13 points in the standings. At the 82nd minute, after the cries of Dynamo fans, which he considered insulting, Brazilian Shakhtar midfielder Tyson made an indecent gesture to the stands. After this incident, the referee took the teams off the field for several minutes and interrupted the match. The game still continued, and Tyson was sent off.

Shakhtar after the match condemned the incident and called for an end to the manifestations of racism and intolerance at football stadiums.