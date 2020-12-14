Shakhtar to play with Maccabi, Dynamo with Brugge in 1/16 of Europa League

The rivals of football clubs Shakhtar (Donetsk) and Dynamo (Kyiv) in two-legged stand-offs in 1/16 of the UEFA Europa League have been determined.

According to the draw in Nyon on Monday, Shakhtar Donetsk will play with the Israeli Maccabi (Tel Aviv), and Dynamo Kyiv with the Belgian club Brugge.

Shakhtar will play their first match away, Dynamo will start the duel in Kyiv.

The matches will take place on February 18 and March 25.