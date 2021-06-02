Sport

14:12 02.06.2021

Dynamo Kyiv extends contract with Lucescu until 2023

Dynamo Kyiv extends contract with Lucescu until 2023

President of FC Dynamo Kyiv Ihor Surkis and head coach of the team Mircea Lucescu have agreed to extend his contract until the summer of 2023, the press service of the football club reports.

"I hope that the next two years are just the beginning of a new, victorious page in the history of Dynamo, and we are very pleased that Lucescu will be part of this path. Over the year, our club and team have made a big step forward, and we hope that progress will continue," Surkis emphasized.

It is noted that the agreement between the coach and the club has been extended until July 2023.

Last season, under Lucescu's leadership, Dynamo played 43 matches in all tournaments (UPL, Champions League, Europa League, Ukrainian Cup, Ukrainian Super Cup) with 28 wins, eight draws and seven defeats.

