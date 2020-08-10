Two Dynamo players infected with COVID-19

Two players of the first team of football club Dynamo (Kyiv) Nazariy Rusiyn and Roman Vantukh have been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the press service of the football club said.

"Forward of the first team Nazariy Rusyn was diagnosed with symptoms of COVID-19, after which he was promptly tested, which showed a positive result. The same was the result of the test of his roommate at the training base Roman Vantukh," the club said on its official website on Sunday night, August 9.

The press service of the club said that after the detection of COVID-19 disease in the two players, all Dynamo players were urgently made PCR tests for COVID-19. All other results were negative.

Nazariy Rusyn and Roman Vantukh are isolated from the team and will undergo a two-week lockdown.