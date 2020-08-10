Sport

12:33 10.08.2020

Two Dynamo players infected with COVID-19

1 min read
Two Dynamo players infected with COVID-19

Two players of the first team of football club Dynamo (Kyiv) Nazariy Rusiyn and Roman Vantukh have been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the press service of the football club said.

"Forward of the first team Nazariy Rusyn was diagnosed with symptoms of COVID-19, after which he was promptly tested, which showed a positive result. The same was the result of the test of his roommate at the training base Roman Vantukh," the club said on its official website on Sunday night, August 9.

The press service of the club said that after the detection of COVID-19 disease in the two players, all Dynamo players were urgently made PCR tests for COVID-19. All other results were negative.

Nazariy Rusyn and Roman Vantukh are isolated from the team and will undergo a two-week lockdown.

Tags: #dynamo #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 10.08.2020
Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

09:12 10.08.2020
Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

12:51 07.08.2020
Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

09:13 07.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:34 03.08.2020
Ternopil authorities strongly disagree with attaching city to red epidemiological zone – mayor

Ternopil authorities strongly disagree with attaching city to red epidemiological zone – mayor

09:25 03.08.2020
Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

09:12 03.08.2020
New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

17:33 31.07.2020
In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

09:44 31.07.2020
WHO may provide Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccine for 20% population – Liashko

WHO may provide Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccine for 20% population – Liashko

09:41 31.07.2020
Ukraine sees 1,090 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, with 598 recoveries, 20 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sees 1,090 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, with 598 recoveries, 20 deaths – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-trainer of Shakhtar Lucescu takes charge of Dynamo Kyiv

Management of Dynamo FC (Kyiv) fires coaching staff led by Mykhailychenko at end of season

Shakhtar becomes Ukraine's football champion for 13th time

FIFA, UEFA did not investigate any charges of financial wrongdoing by Pavelko – UAF

Postponing Tokyo Olympics to end of 2020 unrealistic – ROC President

LATEST

Ferrexpo cuts payments to FC Vorskla in H1 2020, making enquires in relation to loan

IOC head to come to Ukraine, country can participate in competition for Olympics-2028 or 2030 - President's Office

Doctor of Ukrainian national football team dies of coronavirus - UFA

Ex-trainer of Shakhtar Lucescu takes charge of Dynamo Kyiv

Management of Dynamo FC (Kyiv) fires coaching staff led by Mykhailychenko at end of season

Shakhtar becomes Ukraine's football champion for 13th time

FIFA, UEFA did not investigate any charges of financial wrongdoing by Pavelko – UAF

FC Dynamo Kyiv resumes training process on May 12

Postponing Tokyo Olympics to end of 2020 unrealistic – ROC President

Friendly match Poland-Ukraine to be held without spectators

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD