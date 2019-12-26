Facts

11:43 26.12.2019

Almost every second Ukrainian considers Zelensky politician of the year, Poroshenko follows him – poll

Almost every second Ukrainian considers Zelensky politician of the year, Poroshenko follows him – poll

 Almost half of the citizens of Ukraine consider President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to be the politician of the outgoing year.

So, 45.9% of respondents consider Zelensky the politician of the year. The fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko comes next (7.5%), leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko (3.3%), the Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov (2.8%), and leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko (2.7%).

These are the results of a nationwide study conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on December 13-18, presented in Kyiv on Thursday.

The poll was conducted in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Some 2,017 respondents aged 18 and over were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

