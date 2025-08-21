Russia sets 'crazy anti-record' tonight, has no intention of negotiations – Zelenskyy

On Thursday night, Russia struck an American enterprise in Zakarpattia with several cruise missiles, 15 people are known to have been injured, and there is no signal that the Russian Federation is going to go to negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"This night, the Russian army set one of its crazy anti-records. They hit civilian infrastructure enterprises, residential buildings, and our people," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

"They spent several cruise missiles against an American enterprise in Zakarpattia. It was an ordinary civilian enterprise, American investments. They produced such familiar household items as coffee machines. And this is also a target for the Russians. Very indicative," he added.

The president said that the fire at the enterprise is still being extinguished. As of now, 15 people are known to have been injured in this strike.

In addition, rescuers are working in many other regions.

In total, the enemy used 574 strike drones and 40 missiles overnight, a significant part of which was shot down.

"And the Russians delivered this strike as if nothing had changed at all. As if there were no efforts by the world to stop this war. A reaction to this is needed. There is still no signal from Moscow that they are really going to enter into meaningful negotiations and end this war. Pressure is needed. Strong sanctions, strong tariffs," the president said.