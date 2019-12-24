Zelensky signs law that grants status of combat veterans to volunteers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed bill 329-IX "On Amendments into Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Granting of Status and Social Guarantees to Certain Persons Among the Participants of Anti-Terrorist Operation".

As reported on a website of Verkhovna Rada, bill No.2045-1 was returned to the parliament with president's signature on December 23.

On December 4, Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 2045-1 "On Amendments into Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Granting of Status and Social Guarantees to Certain Persons Among the Participants of Anti-Terrorist Operation" with 329 votes.

The document foresees granting of status of a participant in hostilities and relative social guarantees to fighters of volunteer battalions who have performed combat missions in the ATO(Anti-Terrorist Operation)/JFO (Joint Forces Operation) zone for more than 30 days.

Minister for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Oksana Koliada announced the provision of status of a participant of combat actions in Donbas to more than three thousand volunteers.

The official status of a participant in the combat actions, according to the new law, will be able to get members of volunteer groups that later did not enter the power structures. We are talking about the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, the Volunteer Ukrainian Corps and the battalion of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.