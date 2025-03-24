President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reported on Telegram on Monday.

"The law gradually increases excise tax rates on cigarettes until 2028, with a simultaneous and equivalent increase in such rates on tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes. Excise tax rates on tobacco products will be measured in euros," the report said.

Thus, the new law will bring Ukraine's tax legislation in the field of excise taxation of tobacco products into line with EU legislation in order to implement the Association Agreement, the Verkhovna Rada commented.

As reported, on December 4, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada at second reading and as a whole adopted bill No. 11090 on revising excise tax rates on tobacco products.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, cigarettes will increase in price by approximately UAH 40/pack, but according to market experts, the price increase will be approximately half as much.