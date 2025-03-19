Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:55 19.03.2025

Ukrnafta opens new offices for supporting veterans in Chernihiv and Nizhyn

1 min read

PJSC Ukrnafta together with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Health and the Charitable Foundation Come Back Alive opened two new offices "Space for Caring for a Veteran" in Chernihiv region.

"In the "Spaces for Caring for a Veteran" veterans and servicemen can receive legal, psychological, social assistance and consultations on rehabilitation, employment and state support programs," the company's press service reports.

It is noted that Ukrnafta financed the arrangement of these offices, allocating more than UAH 1 million for this. The offices take into account the principles of barrier-free access and are equipped with all the necessary office equipment and furniture for a comfortable stay and work of specialists.

In total, Ukrnafta is financing the creation of 10 such offices in five regions of Ukraine, the total budget of the project is over UAH 8 million. Previously, three similar spaces have already been opened in Khmelnytsky and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"The company systematically supports veterans, because respect for defenders begins with decent conditions after returning home. This is what our efforts are aimed at," said Serhiy Koretsky, Director of PJSC Ukrnafta.

Tags: #ukrnafta #veterans

