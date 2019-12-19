Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Volodymyr Yelchenko as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN and Ambassador to Jamaica and appointed him as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

Respective decrees dated December 18, 2019 were made public on the president's website on Thursday.

In 2010-2015, Yelchenko was Ukraine's Ambassador to Russia. From December 2015, he worked as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN.