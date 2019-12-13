Facts

10:35 13.12.2019

TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

1 min read

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he hopes that the agreement reached at the December 9 Normandy Four summit in Paris on an exchange of captives between Ukraine and Luhansk will be implemented before the end of this year.

"We believe that an all identified for all identified exchange will take place before the New Year. The Trilateral [Contact] Group [TCG] is due to hold a session in Minsk on December 18, at which such lists will be discussed," Zelensky said on the Pravo na Vladu program aired by the television channel 1+1 on Thursday night.

In the past five years, authorities in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas have denied access to officials of the International Committee of the Red Cross to verify Ukraine's lists which are not coordinated with the other side, he said.

Zelensky also said that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris the need to resolve the issue of Ukrainian citizens held in Russian territory.

"But this will be another track. I think that we will discuss it after the all identified for all identified exchange," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:23 13.12.2019
Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

11:20 13.12.2019
There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

10:42 13.12.2019
Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

10:10 13.12.2019
Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

09:57 13.12.2019
Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

09:56 13.12.2019
Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

09:53 13.12.2019
Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

16:56 12.12.2019
Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

16:26 11.12.2019
Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

16:09 11.12.2019
Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

LATEST

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD