Facts

17:45 16.05.2024

Zelenskyy in Kharkiv awards soldiers of 92nd brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko with state awards

Zelenskyy in Kharkiv awards soldiers of 92nd brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko with state awards
Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

During his trip to Kharkiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 92nd separate assault brigade named after person army division of the Ataman Ivan Sirko and awarded them with state awards, the press service of the head of state has reported.

The Cross of Military Merit was awarded to Second Lieutenant Denys Pylypchuk. In 2023, he successfully organized an offensive and led an assault group near the village of Berkhivka, Donetsk region. Pylypchuk personally defeated the control points, places of accumulation of weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders. In February, a group under his command destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and 12 occupiers near Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

Two soldiers received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the III degree, five – the Order For Courage of the III degree.

"I would like to ask you to convey your gratitude to your brothers from the 92nd brigade. You did not miss the enemy, you are strong warriors. I am also grateful to other Kharkiv soldiers fighting in other brigades for defending Ukraine. Today we are here, in such an important area. Thank you, take care of yourself! I wish you strength, victory and health to your family and friends," Zelenskyy said.

The President also heard a report by brigade commander Pavlo Fedosenko on the operational situation in the area of responsibility.

Tags: #kharkiv #zelensky

