Facts

10:10 13.12.2019

Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

2 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he has no influence over the National Bureau of Investigation, which has opened a criminal inquiry into whether former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko might have committed treason when he signed the Minsk Agreements for Donbas in 2015.

"To be honest, I do not have any influence over either the National Bureau of Investigation or any other law enforcement agency. But we meet with all law enforcement agencies once a week and are briefed on the situation in the country, on crime rates here, etc. But I can tell you what I think about this. I think that Petro Poroshenko has committed a lot of different sins linked to both himself and his inner circle. It is difficult for me to comment on this matter, because, to be frank, I would never sign such an agreement," Zelensky told the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

At the same time, he said he does not know on what terms that version of the Minsk Agreements was signed.

"It's hard to tell. It seems to me that it was pretty difficult there. And when I say that I would never have signed, in that situation, to be frank, you should never say never," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's National Bureau of Investigations (SBI) announced on December 10 that it had opened a criminal case into possible treason committed by Poroshenko in signing the Minsk Agreements in 2015.

Tags: #zelensky #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:23 13.12.2019
Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

11:20 13.12.2019
There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

10:42 13.12.2019
Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

10:35 13.12.2019
TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

09:57 13.12.2019
Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

09:56 13.12.2019
Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

09:53 13.12.2019
Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

16:56 12.12.2019
Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

16:26 11.12.2019
Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

16:09 11.12.2019
Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

LATEST

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD