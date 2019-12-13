Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he has no influence over the National Bureau of Investigation, which has opened a criminal inquiry into whether former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko might have committed treason when he signed the Minsk Agreements for Donbas in 2015.

"To be honest, I do not have any influence over either the National Bureau of Investigation or any other law enforcement agency. But we meet with all law enforcement agencies once a week and are briefed on the situation in the country, on crime rates here, etc. But I can tell you what I think about this. I think that Petro Poroshenko has committed a lot of different sins linked to both himself and his inner circle. It is difficult for me to comment on this matter, because, to be frank, I would never sign such an agreement," Zelensky told the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

At the same time, he said he does not know on what terms that version of the Minsk Agreements was signed.

"It's hard to tell. It seems to me that it was pretty difficult there. And when I say that I would never have signed, in that situation, to be frank, you should never say never," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's National Bureau of Investigations (SBI) announced on December 10 that it had opened a criminal case into possible treason committed by Poroshenko in signing the Minsk Agreements in 2015.