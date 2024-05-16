Facts

10:12 16.05.2024

Estonian Parliament supports law on use of Russian frozen assets in favor of Ukraine

At a meeting on Wednesday, May 15, the Estonian Parliament supported a law that allows frozen Russian assets to be used to help Ukraine, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"Our parliament approved with an overwhelming majority a law which will allow using Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine! I hope the president will announce it as law as soon as possible. We are one step closer to setting a precedent in Europe with our initiative," Tsahkna said on Twitter.

Tags: #russian_assets #estonia

