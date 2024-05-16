Facts

09:38 16.05.2024

Stefanchuk, Erdogan discuss release of POWs, civilians held by Russia

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue of releasing prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by the Russian Federation.

"We discussed a number of important issues. Further efforts, in particular by Türkiye, aimed at the release of prisoners of war and political prisoners of the Kremlin, in particular, first deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal, remain important," Stefanchuk said on Facebook following the meeting with Erdogan on Wednesday in Ankara.

According to the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, special attention at the meeting was paid to the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I thanked Türkiye for supporting the initiative and for the leadership of the Turkish side in the implementation of the food security clause. I emphasized that Ukraine strives for an honest and just peace, but not in exchange for its territories," Stefanchuk said.

He also emphasized that "Ukraine very much counts on the direct participation of the Turkish President in the Global Peace Summit."

Stefanchuk also said that, for his part, Erdogan noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries, an integral part of which is the interaction between the Turkish and Ukrainian parliaments.

"Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye, since Russia's invasion of Crimea, has come out in support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. He also assured that large-scale support for Ukraine will continue... In addition... Erdogan noted that Türkiye fundamentally supports the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Stefanchuk wrote.

Stefanchuk announced the end of his official visit to Türkiye, which began on May 13.

