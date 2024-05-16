Ukrainian troops continue defensive, stabilization measures in Vovchansk, enemy suffers significant losses – General Staff

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, units of our troops have successfully repulsed four enemy attacks in the directions Pylna - Lyptsi, Lukiantsi - Slobozhanske, Pylna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Starytsia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in a report as of 23:00 Wednesday.

"The fighting is still ongoing in the directions Hlyboke - Lyptsi, Lukiantsi - Slobozhanske, Pylna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Starytsia, Pletenivka - Vovchansk. Our units have not lost positions," says a message published on Facebook.

It is indicated that the losses of the invaders in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day amount to 95 military personnel and 27 units of weapons and military equipment. In general, since May 10, 2024, in this direction the enemy has lost 710 Russian invaders killed and wounded, and 125 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were also destroyed.