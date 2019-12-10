No information indicating Ukraine interfered with 2016 to U.S. presidential elections, says FBI director

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday undercut a theory pushed by President Donald Trump and some of his Republican allies that the government of Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

"We have no information that indicates that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 presidential election," Wray told ABC News in an exclusive broadcast interview on Monday.

Wray also cautioned that election interference is still a concern moving into 2020.

"Well, as far as the election itself goes, we think Russia represents the most significant threat to the election cycle itself," he said.

Previously, Republican senators suggested that Ukraine could have interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.