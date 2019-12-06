Facts

12:00 06.12.2019

Forthcoming Normandy format meeting should pave the way towards peaceful resolution of Donbas conflict – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs

Forthcoming Normandy format meeting should pave the way towards peaceful resolution of Donbas conflict – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, expressed hope that the forthcoming Normandy format summit in Paris on December 9 would be held in "a constructive atmosphere."

"The High Representative highlighted that Ukraine has taken welcome steps towards the implementation of the Minsk agreements. He hoped that the forthcoming Normandy format summit would be held in a constructive atmosphere and pave the way towards a sustainable and peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in full respect of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a press release of the European Union External Action Service following a meeting of Borrel and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko during the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council says.

The High Representative reaffirmed the EU's unwavering support to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as continued non-recognition of the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Minister Prystaiko invited Borrel to pay working visit to Ukraine.

"Ukraine should be one of the first countries I intend to visit," said Borrel.

The parties discussed as well the current Ukraine-EU bilateral dialog and the priorities for key reforms in Ukraine.

As reported, during a meeting in the format of a working breakfast with the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU Eastern Partnership initiative, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova submitted a joint statement to Borrel with proposals for further development of the Eastern Partnership.

