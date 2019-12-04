Facts

18:00 04.12.2019

European Solidarity, Holos, Batkivshchyna call Ukrainians to come to Maidan on Dec 8 for anti-abdication action

Factions European Solidarity, Holos and Batkivshchyna in the Verkhovna Rada have urged all non-indifferent Ukrainians to come to the action against abdication in Kyiv downtown on December 8.

Member of the European Solidarity faction Andriy Parubiy has posted a respective appeal signed by the leaders of the aforementioned factions, Petro Poroshenko, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk and Yulia Tymoshenko on Facebook.

"Ukrainians! Given the fateful challenges facing Ukraine today, on the eve of the Normandy meeting, the authorities should be reminded of the 'red lines' – the demands of the Ukrainian people, which no one has the right to ignore," reads an appeal.

The demands are following: allowing no compromises on the unitary state and no federalization; no compromises on the European and Euro-Atlantic course; no political actions, in particular elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas before fulfillment of conditions on security and de-occupation; no compromises on the de-occupation and return of Crimea to Ukraine and no termination of international lawsuits against Russia.

