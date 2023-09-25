Facts

19:23 25.09.2023

Poroshenko announces transfer of drones, tractors, other equipment worth UAH 55 mln to AFU

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko announced the transfer on Tuesday of a large batch of equipment for military personnel, which includes unmanned aerial vehicles, tractors and special complexes.

"Today we have a record. I have UAH 55 million worth of equipment behind me. So what? Tomorrow again to the front. Poseidons, archer sniper scopes, more than 100 Mavics, a Foden tractor, DAFs, special complexes and much more," Poroshenko said on Telegram on Monday

