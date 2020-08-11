Facts

16:08 11.08.2020

Prytula runs for Kyiv mayor from Holos Party

TV presenter Serhiy Prytula will run for Kyiv mayor from the Holos Party.

"Serhiy Prytula runs for Kyiv mayor from Holos!" the party said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

