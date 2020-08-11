Prytula runs for Kyiv mayor from Holos Party
TV presenter Serhiy Prytula will run for Kyiv mayor from the Holos Party.
"Serhiy Prytula runs for Kyiv mayor from Holos!" the party said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.
