Facts

17:40 17.06.2020

European Solidarity's MPs have 'romantic breakfast' at Rada in support of McDonalds, its position on Ukrainian language

The parliamentarian from the European Solidarity faction held a romantic breakfast under the Verkhovna Rada building in support of McDonalds, which took a principled position in relation to the Ukrainian language in service.

"Today, Mykhailo Zabrodsky invited all our faction and journalists to a 'romantic breakfast.' What is its essence? The point is to communicate and support the Ukrainian language as well as to support those who regularly pay taxes in Ukraine," Co-chairperson of the faction Iryna Gerashchenko said.

The MP said that today, McDonalds gives a good example in matters of social responsibility of business, respect for laws and the national language.

"We urge all business to switch to Ukrainian," Gerashchenko said.

According to Zabrodsky, "the United States is not only the Javelin ATGM, but also McDonalds."

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, MPs of the European Solidarity faction brought "orders" from McDonalds to the fifth entrance of the Verkhovna Rada, where journalists work, and had breakfast together with journalists. The menu included fries, burgers and coffee.

Tags: #european_solidarity_party #mcdonalds
