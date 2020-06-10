Poroshenko's party says collected over 70 signatures of MPs for Shmyhal's government dismissal

The Ukrainian parliamentary faction of the European Solidarity party is urging fellow deputies from the factions of the Holos and Batkivschyna parties, as well as the For the Future and Trust parliamentary groups to join in the signature collection campaign and jointly express no confidence to the current government led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The first step is taken; the signature lists have already been received to express no confidence to the current government. The second step is that we together should collect 150 signatures in order to dismiss the government, which is stalling the country's development. Already more than 70 deputies signed the document regarding the dismissal," European Solidarity said in an address to the parliamentary factions and groups, which was published on the party's website on Tuesday.

"A dramatic situation in the country aggravated by the total incapacity of the government and the parliamentary majority to confront current challenges require the urgent consolidation of the opposition forces," the address reads. The party added that the crisis, "which was caused by the first government under Zelensky," has only deteriorated over the past three months with the current government.

"The government does not understand that the end to the quarantine will not put an end to an economic crisis in Ukraine, because it is not coronavirus, but the incompetence of the state authorities that brought about the crisis. To tackle the coming disaster, the Verkhovna Rada initiated the procedure of the government's dismissal [...] The sooner this government steps down, the lesser harm they will do to the domestic economy and the less disastrous the consequences of their activity will be!" the address said.