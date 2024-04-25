Rada receives Solsky's resignation from post of Minister of Agrarian Policy – Stefanchuk

Mykola Solsky submitted his resignation from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada will consider it at one of the next plenary meetings, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received an application from Mykola Solsky about his resignation from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. The application will be considered at one of the next plenary meetings," he said on his Facebook page on Thursday.