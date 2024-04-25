Facts

20:00 25.04.2024

Number of victims as result of enemy strike on Balakliya grown to ten – Synehubov

1 min read
The number of victims as a result of a missile strike carried out by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the railway station in Balakliya continues to grow, as of 19:15, 10 victims are known, said head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"The number of victims has increased to ten. Two 37, 48-year-old women and a 55-year-old civilian were injured (in addition to seven people reported earlier)," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #shelling #kharkiv_region

