19:22 25.04.2024

Number of enemy attack victims in Udachne rises to three, four people injured – Filashkin

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

The number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile strike against the town of Udachne in the Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region, increased to three, four people were injured, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Three people were killed and four were injured – this is how the situation in Udachne looked as of 18:00. I am recalling that the Russian forces inflicted the strike against the town today at noon. An administrative building, a cultural facility, a cafe, and around 20 private houses were damaged. All details of this crime are being thoroughly documented," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and one person was injured as a result of the attack.

