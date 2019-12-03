Facts

09:31 03.12.2019

Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

1 min read
Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has summoned Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Istvan Ijgyarto and told him that his remarks about autonomy for the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine and Hungary's steps to block the work of the NATO-Ukraine Commission are unacceptable, the Ukrainian ministry said on Facebook on Monday evening.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry lodged a note of protest with the Hungarian ambassador and stressed that Ukraine's education law does not violate the rights of Ukrainian citizens of Hungarian origin, "but, on the contrary, gives them opportunities for better self-fulfillment in Ukraine, which was confirmed by the Venice Commission."

On September 28, 2018, Ukraine enacted a law on education which decrees that the language of instruction in educational establishments shall be the state language. However, in line with the educational program, one or more subjects can be taught in two or more languages: the state language, the English language, or other official languages of the European Union. At the same time, representatives of ethnic minorities are guaranteed the right to be taught in their native language alongside the Ukrainian language in individual classes or groups.

Tags: #nato #zakarpattia #hungary
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:56 30.11.2019
Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

18:32 19.11.2019
NATO welcomes return of captured ships to Ukraine by Russia

NATO welcomes return of captured ships to Ukraine by Russia

14:59 06.11.2019
NATO to increase support for Ukraine, despite scandals in Washington – Stoltenberg

NATO to increase support for Ukraine, despite scandals in Washington – Stoltenberg

18:54 05.11.2019
Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

16:27 02.11.2019
NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

16:19 01.11.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

14:05 01.11.2019
Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

19:08 31.10.2019
NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

15:40 31.10.2019
Doors to NATO membership for Ukraine are open – Stoltenberg

Doors to NATO membership for Ukraine are open – Stoltenberg

12:40 31.10.2019
NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

LATEST

European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

11 cyberattacks on state information resources blocked in Nov – NSDC secretary

Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Police detain shooter, his accomplices suspected of yesterday killing of 3-year old boy in Kyiv downtown- Avakov

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

Linkevicius calls on Apple not to manipulate intl law on Crimea

Zelensky sets task to reduce heating tariffs for Ukrainians in Dec

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD