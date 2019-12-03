Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has summoned Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Istvan Ijgyarto and told him that his remarks about autonomy for the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine and Hungary's steps to block the work of the NATO-Ukraine Commission are unacceptable, the Ukrainian ministry said on Facebook on Monday evening.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry lodged a note of protest with the Hungarian ambassador and stressed that Ukraine's education law does not violate the rights of Ukrainian citizens of Hungarian origin, "but, on the contrary, gives them opportunities for better self-fulfillment in Ukraine, which was confirmed by the Venice Commission."

On September 28, 2018, Ukraine enacted a law on education which decrees that the language of instruction in educational establishments shall be the state language. However, in line with the educational program, one or more subjects can be taught in two or more languages: the state language, the English language, or other official languages of the European Union. At the same time, representatives of ethnic minorities are guaranteed the right to be taught in their native language alongside the Ukrainian language in individual classes or groups.