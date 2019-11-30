Denisova concerned about info as for violation of labor rights of Ukrainians in Czech Republic

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova during a meeting with her Czech counterpart Helena Valkova expressed concern about information regarding the violation of employment rights of Ukrainian citizens.

"I expressed concern about information regarding violations of the rights of our citizens by unscrupulous employers and intermediaries, the facts of violation of labor law with respect to Ukrainians, inappropriate living conditions and the like," Denisova said on Facebook.

In addition, the parties discussed the situation concerning the violation of the rights of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied part of Donbas, and the consequences of the military conflict for children living there.

The Czech ombudsperson, in turn, noted that she was the chairperson of the commission for the rights of national minorities, and the issue of the Ukrainian national minority is a priority in her work for the next year.

"I enlisted the support of Ms. Helena in strengthening our cooperation in protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens from among migrant workers," Denisova said.