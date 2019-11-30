Facts

14:05 30.11.2019

Denisova concerned about info as for violation of labor rights of Ukrainians in Czech Republic

1 min read
Denisova concerned about info as for violation of labor rights of Ukrainians in Czech Republic

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova during a meeting with her Czech counterpart Helena Valkova expressed concern about information regarding the violation of employment rights of Ukrainian citizens.

"I expressed concern about information regarding violations of the rights of our citizens by unscrupulous employers and intermediaries, the facts of violation of labor law with respect to Ukrainians, inappropriate living conditions and the like," Denisova said on Facebook.

In addition, the parties discussed the situation concerning the violation of the rights of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied part of Donbas, and the consequences of the military conflict for children living there.

The Czech ombudsperson, in turn, noted that she was the chairperson of the commission for the rights of national minorities, and the issue of the Ukrainian national minority is a priority in her work for the next year.

"I enlisted the support of Ms. Helena in strengthening our cooperation in protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens from among migrant workers," Denisova said.

Tags: #denisova #czech_republic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:34 19.11.2019
Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

11:17 19.11.2019
Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

14:00 16.11.2019
Czech PM to visit Ukraine on Nov 18-19

Czech PM to visit Ukraine on Nov 18-19

12:31 05.11.2019
Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

12:01 31.10.2019
Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

13:49 12.09.2019
Denisova announces transfer of 54 citizens held in jail in CALR to Ukrainian authorities

Denisova announces transfer of 54 citizens held in jail in CALR to Ukrainian authorities

09:54 10.09.2019
Denisova: Negotiations on release of the rest of Ukrainians from Russia continue

Denisova: Negotiations on release of the rest of Ukrainians from Russia continue

12:57 07.09.2019
Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

16:57 22.08.2019
RegioJet to launch direct railway link between Czech Republic and Ukraine in June 2020

RegioJet to launch direct railway link between Czech Republic and Ukraine in June 2020

10:53 08.08.2019
Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Norms of law on disinformation will be valid until part of Ukraine is temporarily occupied

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

Prosecutor Kulyk, leading Burisma case, dismissed from prosecutor's office due to failure to pass certification – PGO

LATEST

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Zelensky sets task to reduce heating tariffs for Ukrainians in Dec

Norms of law on disinformation will be valid until part of Ukraine is temporarily occupied

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

SCM expects economic downturn in 2020

NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

Kniazhytsky loses suit to Medvedchuk in case on defending honor and dignity

Zelensky congratulates everyone who celebrates Thanksgiving Day

Cabinet imposes sanctions on 131 legal entities for activities in Crimea

Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD