Facts

17:28 22.11.2019

Ukraine working on strategy to return Crimea – presidential representative

2 min read
Ukraine working on strategy to return Crimea – presidential representative

 Presidential representative of Ukraine in Crimea Anton Korynevych has said that the work on a strategy for return of the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia, to Ukraine is in progress.

"We are developing a strategy. The working group for reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, which is a part of the Legal Reform Commission under the President, is a platform for this work," he said in an interview with online publication LB.ua posted on Friday.

According to Korynevych, during the first meeting of the commission on October the president set several tasks: work with the provisions discriminating residents of the temporarily occupied territories, development of a concept of transitional justice for Crimea and Donbas, as well as development of a strategy for the elimination of occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories.

"I hope that we can return control over Crimea and we will get it back. Of course we could do this easier if Russia was led by a person who understands international laws and values," Korynevych said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side considers only political and diplomatic ways to return Crimea and eliminate occupation of Donbas. The presidential representative also said that a platform similar to the Minsk and Normandy formats should be created for return of the peninsula to Ukraine.

Tags: #crimea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 22.11.2019
Turkish Foreign Ministry denies Russian media reports about resumption of cargo ferry service with Crimea – Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey

Turkish Foreign Ministry denies Russian media reports about resumption of cargo ferry service with Crimea – Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey

15:20 22.11.2019
Kyiv set to create Minsk-type platform for negotiating Crimea's return

Kyiv set to create Minsk-type platform for negotiating Crimea's return

14:37 22.11.2019
Ferry service resumes between Turkey, annexed Crimea – media

Ferry service resumes between Turkey, annexed Crimea – media

15:34 19.11.2019
Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

11:17 19.11.2019
Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

18:24 18.11.2019
Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

10:30 15.11.2019
UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

14:09 13.11.2019
Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

17:16 05.11.2019
Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

12:31 05.11.2019
Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Turkish Foreign Ministry denies Russian media reports about resumption of cargo ferry service with Crimea – Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey

PGO jointly with SBU raiding Odesa seaport in UAH 54 mln embezzlement case

VAB Bank ex-owner Bakhmatiuk believes putting him on wanted list illegal, ready to talk through lawyers or conference call

Ferry service resumes between Turkey, annexed Crimea – media

Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

LATEST

PGO jointly with SBU raiding Odesa seaport in UAH 54 mln embezzlement case

VAB Bank ex-owner Bakhmatiuk believes putting him on wanted list illegal, ready to talk through lawyers or conference call

Sentsov to address deputies of European Parliament at plenary meeting on Nov 26

Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Treason probe against SBU ex-chief Hrytsak under way in Ukraine

Kyiv insists that UN court expedite hearing on Ukrainian ships' detention in Kerch Strait

Sondland says Washington asked Kyiv for 'favor' by investigating Biden

PGO extradites suspected foreign hacker to U.S., first time under simplified procedure

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court arrests EUR 32 million on accounts of Priamy TV owner Makeyenko – Portnov

Ukraine's foreign relations is president's business - Zelensky on Kolomoisky's statement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD