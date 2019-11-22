Ukraine working on strategy to return Crimea – presidential representative

Presidential representative of Ukraine in Crimea Anton Korynevych has said that the work on a strategy for return of the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia, to Ukraine is in progress.

"We are developing a strategy. The working group for reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, which is a part of the Legal Reform Commission under the President, is a platform for this work," he said in an interview with online publication LB.ua posted on Friday.

According to Korynevych, during the first meeting of the commission on October the president set several tasks: work with the provisions discriminating residents of the temporarily occupied territories, development of a concept of transitional justice for Crimea and Donbas, as well as development of a strategy for the elimination of occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories.

"I hope that we can return control over Crimea and we will get it back. Of course we could do this easier if Russia was led by a person who understands international laws and values," Korynevych said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side considers only political and diplomatic ways to return Crimea and eliminate occupation of Donbas. The presidential representative also said that a platform similar to the Minsk and Normandy formats should be created for return of the peninsula to Ukraine.